close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WeWork India offers employees to surrender up to 25% of vested stock option

Karan Virwani, Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India said, the ESOP surrender is yet another step towards wealth creation and empowering people

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Co-working major WeWork India on Thursday announced that its employees are eligible to surrender up to 25 per cent of vested stock options.

"WeWork India is conducting its first-ever ESOP surrender exercise, offering employees the opportunity to make the most of their vested stock options," the company said in a statement.

"As a token of gratitude for the employees' commitment, efforts and faith in the company, team members associated with the company will be eligible to surrender up to 25 per cent of vested stock options," it added.

Karan Virwani, Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India said, the ESOP surrender is yet another step towards wealth creation and empowering people.

Over the last six years, WeWork India has expanded to six cities across 45 locations with a member base of over 62,000.

WeWork India is one of the leading office space providers, aimed at creating flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes.

Also Read

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India raises Rs 550 cr from BPEA Credit

WeWork to cut 300 jobs globally as inflation weighs on workspace spending

Co-working major WeWork India raises Rs 550 crore from BPEA Credit

Air India offers nearly 98 cr shares to employees under stock option scheme

WeWork India to focus on 6-8 cities, expects to be valued at $2 bn: CEO

Amazon CEO Jassy pledges to keep investing in big bets amid cost cuts

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

All India chit fund body backs Margadarsi, says no complaint against firm

Lamborghini India looking to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% by 2025

Stay away from expensive M&As: Lenders to Anil Agarwal's Vedanta

Topics : WeWork India | employees | Esops | Stock

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nuvama Wealth aims to list by August, sets ambitious biz growth targets

Top-IPOs-2023_2
2 min read

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

TCS SIPCOT Building
2 min read

NBCC inks MoU with SIDBI for development work of their properties

NBCC
1 min read

Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel

Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Hiranandani Communities
3 min read

Top global firms approaching Indian toy makers for sourcing goods: Official

toys, games, children, kids
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
3 min read
Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read
Premium

IGSS ropes in lead investor in fab play to meet new conditions

semiconductor
4 min read

Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

Google
2 min read

TCS Q4 Results: Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 11,436 cr; dividend Rs 24 a share

TCS SIPCOT Building
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon