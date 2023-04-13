WeWork India offers employees to surrender up to 25% of vested stock option

Co-working major WeWork India on Thursday announced that its employees are eligible to surrender up to 25 per cent of vested stock options.

"WeWork India is conducting its first-ever ESOP surrender exercise, offering employees the opportunity to make the most of their vested stock options," the company said in a statement.

"As a token of gratitude for the employees' commitment, efforts and faith in the company, team members associated with the company will be eligible to surrender up to 25 per cent of vested stock options," it added.

Karan Virwani, Chief Executive Officer, WeWork India said, the ESOP surrender is yet another step towards wealth creation and empowering people.

Over the last six years, WeWork India has expanded to six cities across 45 locations with a member base of over 62,000.

WeWork India is one of the leading office space providers, aimed at creating flexible workspace solutions for companies of all sizes.