Why Tata Steel wants a helping hand in the UK as challenges mount

Port Talbot, Tata Steel’s primary steelmaking site in South Wales, is busy. The blast furnace — the last of its legacy steelmaking assets — went cold on September 30, 2024. A year on, the site is humming with activity as Tata Steel UK prepares for its next chapter: A shift to low-carbon steel produced through an electric arc furnace (EAF).

The £1.25 billion transition — part-funded by about £500 million from the UK government — is slated for completion towards the end of 2027. Until primary steelmaking resumes, Tata Steel is servicing customers with imported slabs sourced from multiple geographies