Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India needs 2,840 new aircraft, 41,000 pilots in 20 years: Airbus forecast

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the aviation conclave and exhibition, Wings India 2024, Maillard said Airbus will double its sourcing from India to USD 1.5 billion

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.

Press Trust of India HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will need 2,840 new aircraft and 41,000 pilots as well as 47,000 technical staff in the next 20 years, Rmi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the aviation conclave and exhibition, Wings India 2024, Maillard said Airbus will double its sourcing from India to USD 1.5 billion by the end of the decade from the existing USD 750 million.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said that last year Airbus got orders for 750 aircraft and delivered 75 units to Indian carriers -- 41 to Indigo, 19 to Air India, 14 to Vistara and one to Go First.

India is a force that will power global aviation over the next decades...the forecast is that India will require 2,840 new aircraft over the next 20 years to serve the needs of its growing aviation market, he said.

He further said that the A350 aircraft is the catalyst of the revolution in international travel in India and already six of those planes were delivered to Air India last year.

Maillard predicted that in the next 20 years India will remain the fastest growing economy in the world with 6.2 per cent growth annually.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India ETF flows hit record in 2023, analysts see momentum persisting

Umpire helped Kohli to hit 48th ODI century? No, the new wide ball rule did

Skyroot expects to double its rocket launches amid Chandrayaan-3's success

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

Aequs bags contract from Airbus for supply of critical aircraft components

Jindal Stainless Q3 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 691 crore

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts to invest Rs 800 cr to set up 3 resorts in TN

Coal India plans to begin mining of critical minerals, including lithium

CCEA approves Rs 5,607 cr investments by Coal India in two power projects

Polycab India Q3 profit rises 15.4% on healthy cables, wires demand

Topics : Airbus Aviation industry Aviation Indian aviation manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon