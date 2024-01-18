Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Coal India plans to begin mining of critical minerals, including lithium

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is mulling entering into the mining of critical minerals, including lithium

coal, fossil fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is mulling entering into the mining of critical minerals, including lithium, an official said.
CIL plans to get a block from the government for exploration and once lithium reserves are proved, the PSU would go for mining, the official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Lithium is the 'cosmic' mineral which is needed as part of the country's energy security plans. It is being seen as a game-changer mineral to achieve the Net Zero goals in the coming years.
"We will take one block from Government of India and do exploration and once lithium is proved then we can go for mining," Coal India Director (Technical) B Veera Reddy told reporters here.
Reddy also holds the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Central Coalfields Ltd.
Coal India's core business is mining, he said and exuded confidence that the PSU will definitely be successful in the mining of critical minerals.
"We have expertise in coal mining and we can divert all our resources for mining of critical minerals," he explained.
Stating that critical minerals are very important, Reddy stressed that in India, there is a lot of scope for exploration but it is not done properly.
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.
Apart from electric vehicles, lithium is used in medical technology, electronics industry, mobile phones, solar panels, wind turbines and other renewable technologies.
Last year, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the auction of 20 critical minerals worth Rs 45,000 crore.
Of the 20 minerals put on sale, two are lithium blocks.
One of the lithium blocks is in Jammu & Kashmir, while the other is in Chhattisgarh.

Also Read

India set to acquire five lithium blocks in Argentina spotted by KABIL

CCEA approves Rs 5,607 cr investments by Coal India in two power projects

Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets

Coal India plans policy for financial assistance to future mountaineers

Coal India extends fuel supply agreement tenure for non-regulated sector

CCEA approves Rs 5,607 cr investments by Coal India in two power projects

Polycab India Q3 profit rises 15.4% on healthy cables, wires demand

Haldiram's seeks to buy Indian chips maker Prataap Snacks: Report

Airbus forms JV with Air India to launch pilot training centre in Gurugram

Ashok Leyland to make 1225 buses for Karnataka state transport undertakings

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal India Limited Coal India mines Cola India wages coal industry Mining industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon