Wipro appoints Omkar Nisal as CEO of Europe strategic market unit

Nisal, who will also become a part of the Wipro executive board, will report directly to company CEO and MD Srini Pallia

The Wipro scrip settled at Rs 582.75 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 1.99 per cent higher than the previous close. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

IT firm Wipro on Monday said it has appointed Omkar Nisal as the chief executive officer for its Europe strategic market unit (SMU), with immediate effect.

Nisal, who will also become a part of the Wipro executive board, will report directly to company CEO and MD Srini Pallia, according to a company statement.

"Omkar's strategic vision, combined with a strong understanding of the European market dynamics, well positions him to lead our ambitious plans for growth and expansion. With a strong customer-centric approach, Omkar will help build a resilient and adaptable organisation poised for sustainable growth in the region," Pallia said.

 

Based in London, Nisal has been a part of Wipro for over 12 years now. During his stint, he has led Wipro's banking-EMEA business, working closely with large and niche financial institutions across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This involved facilitating their digital transformation by emphasising customer journey redesign, enterprise engineering, operational improvements, and AI-driven automation.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the senior Vice President and Managing Director of the UK and Ireland, managing a regional P&L (profit and loss) of over a billion dollars.

The Wipro scrip settled at Rs 582.75 apiece on the BSE on Monday, 1.99 per cent higher than the previous close.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

