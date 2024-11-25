HUL approves demerger of ice-cream business into separate listed entity

The board of directors of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), at its meeting held on Monday, has given in-principle approval to demerge the ice cream business into an independent listed entity.
Subject to necessary approvals and procedures, shareholders of HUL will receive shares in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding in the company, HUL said in its release.
For the purpose of the proposed demerger, the board has also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary.
“A separate listed entity will unlock fair value for HUL shareholders and give them the flexibility to stay invested in ice cream’s growth journey. The demerger will also facilitate a smoother transition for the business as well as our people,” HUL said in its release.
The decision to demerge is subject to the approval of the board and the shareholders to the scheme of demerger, which will be placed before the board early next year.
It added, “The board considered different modes of separation of the ice cream business and, after due consideration, with a view to maximising value for all the shareholders, the board has accorded in-principle approval to demerge the business.”
The board has authorised HUL’s management to undertake preparatory steps required for the potential demerger of the ice cream business, including drawing up the scheme of arrangement.
In September, the board of HUL constituted a committee of independent directors to evaluate the prospects and way forward for the ice cream business, pursuant to Unilever’s decision to separate its ice cream business. Based on the recommendation of the independent committee, the board announced the separation of the business in October.
“Ice cream is a high-growth business with iconic brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto, and Magnum, operating in an attractive category, and has mid- to high-single-digit profitability. The demerger of the ice cream business will create a leading listed ice cream company in India, which will have a focused management with greater flexibility to deploy strategies suited to its distinctive business model and market dynamics, thus realising its full potential,” the release said.
HUL also stated that the business would continue to be equipped with the portfolio, brand, and innovation expertise from the largest global ice cream business, enabling it to keep winning in the marketplace.
Currently, the ice cream business contributes around 3 per cent of HUL’s turnover.