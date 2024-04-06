Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns; Srinivas Pallia named successor

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Thierry for his leadership at Wipro. The changes he implemented have better positioned us for the future. We have optimized our structure, enhanced our leadership, prioritized partnerships, and improved our overall efficiency,” the company’s chairman Rishad Premji was quoted as saying.





Delaporte assumed the role of chief executive officer and managing director at the global information technology, consulting, and business process services company on July 6, 2020. Prior to this, he was part of the Capgemini group, where he had a 25-year tenure, including a spell as chief executive officer and a member of its executive board. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel









Thierry Delaporte, the Chief Executive Officer of Wipro, resigned on Saturday, effective April 6, 2024 the company said in a statement."He (Delaporte) will be relieved from the employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024," Wipro said in a statement.Wipro board has named Srinivas Pallia as the new CEO and Managing Director, effective April 7, the company added. Pallia previously held the role of CEO for the company's Americas 1 area. He has been with Wipro for over three decades in various leadership roles.