Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Over 98% pilots signed new contract, ops to stabilise soon: Vistara CEO

The full service carrier faced significant disruption in operation earlier this week due to the non-availability of crew and many flights were cancelled

Vistara

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Saturday said the airline hopes to stabilise operations for this month by this weekend and that more than 98 per cent of pilots have signed the new contract.
The full service carrier faced significant disruption in operation earlier this week due to the non-availability of crew and many flights were cancelled.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a statement, Kannan said the situation has already improved with its on-time performance improving for the last three days.
"We hope to stabilise our operations for the rest of April 2024 by this weekend," he said.
Referring to the new contract for pilots, he said some pilots have some concerns and queries regarding the contract.
The airline is engaging with them to clarify and resolve the concerns, Kannan said and added that "over 98 per cent of pilots have signed the new contract".
Vistara has around 1,000 pilots.
A section of pilots have raised concerns about the new contract that will result in pay revision, sources had said earlier.
According to Kannan, the airline is addressing the current situation on a war footing and continuing to hire more pilots.
The airline is also carefully scaling back operations slightly to provide the much-needed resilience, and a buffer in the rosters, he noted.
 

Also Read

Amid Vistara flight disruption woes, CEO Vinod Kannan to meet pilots today

Pilots raise burnout concerns as Vistara tries to resolve flight crisis

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

Full-service carrier Vistara confident of receiving Boeing 787 order by Apr

Vistara Points Fest 2024: How to get maximum rewards from its loyalty programme

Cognizant defers annual salary hikes to Aug 1, says 'recognises hard work'

JSW Energy announces completing Rs 5,000 cr QIP to fund growth plans

Cognizant defers salary hikes by four months to August 1, says report

Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs 3,911 cr from Blackstone Group, others

Indian pipe manufacturer Global Seamless to invest $35 million in Louisiana

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vistara Airline Vistara CEO Vistara flights Civil Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon