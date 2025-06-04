Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

Wipro has paid out an average of 90 per cent variable pay for the fourth quarter of the financial year (FY) 2025 to most of its employees, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is significantly higher than cross-town rival Infosys, whose variable pay for the same period was about 65 per cent due to a muted business environment.

In comparison, TCS provided full variable pay to 70 per cent of its employees, while the rest received it based on business and unit performance.

For the full year, Wipro's average variable pay was about 95 per cent, which was