With over Rs 10K cr win, L&T races to another robust quarter for orders

As of Monday, L&T has reported new order wins for FY24, just shy of the Rs 2 trillion mark by a few hundred crore

Larsen & Toubro
Premium

Amritha PillayMayank Patwardhan Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced a new order win on Monday, amounting to more than Rs 10,000 crore for its hydrocarbon business. With this, the company has secured orders worth at least Rs 45,000 crore in the ongoing quarter.

The combined value of Rs 45,000 crore marks the halfway point of the total order inflow reported by the company in the previous quarter ending September (second quarter, or Q2) 2023-24 (FY24).

As of Monday, L&T has reported new order wins for FY24, just shy of the Rs 2 trillion mark by a few hundred crore.
 

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

