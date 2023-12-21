Sensex (    %)
                        
X suffers biggest outage since Musk's takeover as over 94k users report it

More than 94,000 users of X had reported issues with the site at 1:41 p.m. Hong Kong time on Thursday, according to Downdetector, which tracks website and service interruptions

X, Twitter

The number of user-reported issues on the site formerly known as Twitter had dwindled to about 7,000 an hour later. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nurin Sofia

Elon Musk’s X suffered its biggest user-reported outage since the billionaire bought the social media platform in a widespread disruption that’s since been largely resolved. 

More than 94,000 users of X had reported issues with the site at 1:41 p.m. Hong Kong time on Thursday, according to Downdetector, which tracks website and service interruptions. The number of user-reported issues on the site formerly known as Twitter had dwindled to about 7,000 an hour later.


The San Francisco-based platform has had several outages since Musk bought it for $44 billion in late 2022. The biggest before Thursday’s outage was in July of that year when about 50,000 users were affected, according to data compiled by Bloomberg of Downdetector’s reported outages. 

The cause of the latest incident is unknown. Around 70% of the reports noted issues with X’s app, while another 20% faced issues on its website.

X and Musk’s accounts on the platform don’t mention the outage. The company didn’t have a meaningful response when emailed for comment. 

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

