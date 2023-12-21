Sensex (    %)
                        
IndiGo pays revised penalty of Rs 20 lakh to DGCA over 4 tail strikes

InterGlobe aviation -- the parent company of IndiGo -- said on Thursday that it has paid Rs 20 lakh towards revised penalty to the aviation safety regulator DGCA for four tail strikes

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in July issued a showcause notice to the company alleging four tail strikes on IndiGo's A321 aircraft and subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh, InterGlobe aviation said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

InterGlobe aviation -- the parent company of IndiGo -- said on Thursday that it has paid Rs 20 lakh towards revised penalty to the aviation safety regulator DGCA for four tail strikes involving some of its aircraft.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in July issued a showcause notice to the company alleging four tail strikes on IndiGo's A321 aircraft and subsequently imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh, InterGlobe aviation said in a regulatory filing.
"The company had filed an appeal against the said (Rs 30 lakh penalty) order. DGCA considered submissions made by the company in support of the appeal and revised the penalty to Rs 20-lakh vide its order dated October 13, 2023, to be paid within 30 days of the order," the company said in the filing.
Accordingly, the penalty was paid on November 9, InterGlobe Aviation said.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

