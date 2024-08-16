Business Standard
Yes Bank appoints veteran banker Sumit Bali to head retail business

Bali will join Yes Bank from Aug. 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, one of the sources said

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank has appointed veteran banker Sumit Bali to head its retail business and collections.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Indian private lender Yes Bank has appointed veteran banker Sumit Bali to head its retail business and collections, three sources directly familiar with the matter said on Friday.
 
Bali will join Yes Bank from Aug. 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, one of the sources said.
 
The banker, who headed retail lending for India's third largest private lender Axis Bank, had quit in June.
 
Friday is his last day at Axis Bank.
 
The sources did not wish to be identified as they are not allowed to speak with the media.
 
Yes Bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.
 

Bali has almost three decades of experience in retail banking, and worked at Kotak Mahindra Bank before joining Axis Bank, where he worked in multiple roles.
 
At Yes Bank, his role will be crucial "as the bank is now entering its transformational phase in its hunt to find a new promoter", the second source said.
 
Yes Bank's loan book stood at approximately Rs 2.30 trillion ($27.39 billion) as on June 30, of which 60 per cent was made up of retail and small and medium enterprise loans.
 
Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Dubai-based Emirates are in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Yes Bank, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Topics : YES Bank Banking system Indian banking system

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

