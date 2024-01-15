IndiGo cornered bigger share of India's skies in 2023, shows DGCA data

India's largest carrier, IndiGo, has further increased its domestic market share to 60.5 per cent in 2023 from 56.1 per cent in 2022, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.







SpiceJet, which has been dealing with multiple financial troubles, saw its domestic market share decline to 5.5 per cent in 2023 from 8.7 per cent in 2023, according to the data. Akasa Air, which operated its first commercial flight in August 2022, observed a domestic market share of 4.1 per cent in 2023. Overall, Indian airlines carried 153.2 million domestic passengers in 2023 compared to 123.2 million in 2022, recording an annual growth of 23.36 per cent.