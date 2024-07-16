Business Standard
Zee Entertainment Enterprises to raise $239 million through FCCB

The opening of the issuance of FCCBs is Tuesday, and the conversion price of Rs 160.20 per equity share includes an equity premium of Rs 159.20 a share

Zee

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises said it is raising $239 million via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB) from Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. John’s Wood Fund, and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund.

In a late evening statement, the company said its Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, approved raising funds by issuing 5 per cent coupon, unsecured, unlisted foreign currency convertible bonds up to $239 million, maturing in 10 years, on a private placement basis to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. John’s Wood Fund Limited, and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund.
The opening of the issuance of FCCBs is Tuesday, and the conversion price of Rs 160.20 per equity share includes an equity premium of Rs 159.20 a share, it said. The floor price is Rs 152.45 per equity share, the company added.

Topics : Zee Entertainment Bonds Investment

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

