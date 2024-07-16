Paytm gets Sebi warning for transactions with banking unit, defends itself

In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed crippling restrictions on the payments bank on account of persistent non-compliance. (Photo: Reuters)

The market regulator has issued an administrative warning to One97 Communications (OCL), which operates Paytm, about related party transactions (RPTs), according to the fintech company.

The Noida-based company and its subsidiaries processed two such transactions with Paytm Payments Bank, an associate entity, in FY22 without the approval of shareholders and the audit committee, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Paytm said it has "consistently acted in compliance", responding to Sebi’s warning.

“The company is committed to upholding and demonstrating the highest compliance standards and shall also submit its response to Sebi. There is no impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the company pursuant to the above-mentioned letter,” the firm said in a statement.

Sebi’s warning refers to two transactions, including services availed by OCL from Paytm Payments Bank and services provided to the bank by the company.

The transactions are pegged at Rs 324 crore and Rs 36 crore.

“The above violations have been viewed very seriously. You are, therefore, warned to be careful in the future and improve your compliance standards to avoid recurrence of such instances in the future, failing which appropriate enforcement action would be initiated in accordance with the law,” said Sebi in a letter to the firm’s compliance officer.

The regulator has asked Paytm to place its letter before the firm’s board of directors. It has asked for corrective action, after which an action taken report must be submitted to Sebi within ten days.

The latest warning regarding RPTs comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cracked down on Paytm Payments Bank.

In January, the RBI placed crippling restrictions on the payments bank due to persistent non-compliance.

Consequently, Paytm reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 549.6 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY24, compared to Rs 168.4 crore in the same quarter in FY23. Sequentially, the loss doubled from Rs 219.8 crore in the third quarter (Q3) of FY24.

An RPT refers to a business arrangement between two companies or parties holding a common or preexisting financial relationship. Such transactions may come under the scrutiny of regulators as they carry potential conflicts of interest.