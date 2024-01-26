Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Zee Entertainment likely to make counterclaims against Sony at SAIC

Legal experts said Zee had taken several steps to merge the companies, which resulted in litigation costs in the last two years

Sony, Zee, Sony-Zee merger
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is planning to make counterclaims against Sony Pictures Networks India in the arbitration court in Singapore after the Japanese firm terminated the merger agreement with Zee and sought $90 million as termination fees from Zee.

Legal experts said Zee had taken several steps to merge the companies, which resulted in litigation costs in the last two years. “In its appeal at the SAIC, Zee would be asking Sony Pictures Networks India to pay these legal costs,” said a lawyer close to the development. In its statement to the stock exchanges, Zee had said it undertook several permanent

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Zee moves NCLT, SAIC against Sony Pictures post collapse of merger deal

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Oxford terminates deal with TCS after technical glitch in admission test

CMS Info Systems eyes acquisitions in fintech, financial inclusion space

Akasa Air buys 300 CFM engines at list prices of $5 billion: Report

Denim maker Levi Strauss & Co. to reduce at least 10% of its workforce

Salesforce to lay off around 700 employees across company: Report

Topics : Sony Zee Entertainment Essel Group Zee Entertainment zee Sony Pictures Networks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon