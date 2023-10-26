Zen Technologies secures Rs 100 cr order from MoD for tank training system

Zen Technologies Limited has secured a Rs 100 crore (inclusive of GST) order from the Ministry of Defence for its advanced force-on-force tank training system, enabling tank units to train in real terrains without live ammunition. The announcement came through a filing by the company on the exchanges on Thursday.

The force-on-force tank training system, designed and developed in-house, received approval from the army after extensive trials, indicating potential demand in domestic and international markets. Zen is optimistic about the army's potential adoption of the Zen Armoured Combat Training System (ACTS) for comprehensive combined arms training.

The order also indicates the army's efforts to modernise training methods in line with the defence ministry's simulators framework issued in September 2021. 1. Opting for simulated training is cost-efficient and boosts overall efficiency.

In September, Zen received orders for anti-drone systems from the defence ministry in September, which was worth Rs 227.65 crore. Additionally, it had also secured an order worth Rs 202 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

At the end of the first quarter of the ongoing financial year, the company reported a 474 per cent surge in net profits to Rs 47.13 crore. A significant increase compared to Rs 8.21 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

