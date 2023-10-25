close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Essar plans to make Saudi Arabia regional hub to drive expansion locally

Saudi Arabia has been trying to shift its economy away from oil and is aiming to manufacture more than 300,000 cars annually by 2030

Essar

Ruia expects Saudi's push to make more products locally will also boost demand for steel for the consumer goods industry

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian conglomerate Essar Group plans to make Saudi Arabia a hub to drive its expansion locally and regionally, its chief executive Prashant Ruia said on Wednesday.

The group, built by brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia, is setting up a 4 million metric tonnes per year steel plant along with port facilities at Ras Al-Khair in Saudi Arabia, benefiting from the Kingdoms aim to become an electric vehicle manufacturing centre.
 
"Automotive will be large," Prashant Ruia told Reuters in an interview at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the Saudi capital. The group plans to open an office in Riyadh, he added.
 
"When you see the Vision 2030 and all of the projects which are currently being envisaged, it's a big, big growth, which we see (boosting) demand for steel and we want to play a role." Prashant is part of the second generation of the Ruia family that founded Essar.
 
Saudi Arabia has been trying to shift its economy away from oil and is aiming to manufacture more than 300,000 cars annually by 2030.
 
The $4.5 billion integrated steel plant will be completed in about 3-1/2 years after obtaining the necessary approvals, Ruia said, adding final approval could be obtained in about six months.
 
Most of the funding for the Saudi steel plant would be arranged from Saudi banks and financial institutions, he said, adding the group intends to offer a minority stake to investors.
 
Earlier this week the Kingdom signed an agreement with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co for a car plant, joining U.S. electric vehicle maker Lucid Group, which opened its first international manufacturing plant this year, in building a presence in Saudi.
Saudi Arabia is also manufacturing its own EV brand under the name Ceer.
 
Ruia expects Saudi's push to make more products locally will also boost demand for steel for the consumer goods industry.
 

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Essar, Desert Tech sign pact for green steel solutions in Saudi Arabia

Essar to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Bengal's Raniganj brownfield CBM project

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

NFRA probing Adani Group's auditor SR Batliboi, an EY member firm

CMS Info System Q2 net profit up 16%, managed ATM services income grows 26%

TCS gets notice from Maha Labour Ministry over recruits onboarding delay

GMR Airports purchases 11% more stake in GMR Hyderabad Airport for $100 mn

Daewoo enters Indian consumer electronics market via Kelwon Electronics

"The industry will come. It will come where the steel is, because steel is the raw material. Once you have the steel available locally, you can then see the industry follows," he said.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Saudi Arabia Essar Group cars sales

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon