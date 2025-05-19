Monday, May 19, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Qcom unicorn Zepto appoints Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer

Qcom unicorn Zepto appoints Rachit Ranjan as chief public policy officer

Rachit Ranjan will lead Zepto's policy, regulatory and government affairs vertical as the company accelerates growth and aims to build socio-economic value in India

Zepto

Ranjan has over 15 years of experience across public policy, government advisory, legal and regulatory affairs, with a focus on the technology industry. | (Photo: Reuters)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto on Monday announced the appointment of Rachit Ranjan as its chief public policy officer. Ranjan, whose appointment is effective May 2025, has previously held leadership roles at firms such as Dream11, WhatsApp, JUUL Labs, Uber, among others.
 
“In this role, Rachit will build and lead Zepto’s policy, regulatory, and government affairs vertical to ensure that Zepto’s growth is anchored on principles of trust and transparency with a sustained focus on building socio-economic value for India and Indians,” the company said in a statement.
 
Ranjan has over 15 years of experience across public policy, government advisory, legal and regulatory affairs, with a focus on the technology industry, it added. 
 
 
On joining Zepto, Ranjan said: “Zepto’s incredible growth story has captured the imagination of the entire country. I’m thrilled to join Zepto at such a transformative time for both the company and the quick commerce space. I look forward to working with the amazing team at Zepto to deliver innovation that is responsible and aligned with the broader vision of inclusive growth. In doing so, I also look forward to working in partnership with the Government and stakeholders to ensure Zepto plays a crucial role in realising India’s techade.”
 
Commenting on the appointment, Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zepto, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Rachit to Zepto. As we scale rapidly across India, having a sharp, mission-driven leader in public policy is more important than ever. Rachit brings a deep understanding of the policy landscape and a proven ability to build trust with diverse stakeholders—qualities that are crucial to navigating a fast-evolving regulatory environment and building long-term value.”

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

