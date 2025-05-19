Monday, May 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qatar Airways profit jumps 28% to $2.1 bn, expects strong demand ahead

Qatar Airways profit jumps 28% to $2.1 bn, expects strong demand ahead

Demand from the Gulf has defied a global slowdown, with regional airlines reporting steady bookings even as trade tensions, currency swings and recession fears weigh on key Western markets

Qatar Airways saw above-market growth in passenger numbers from April 2024 until January this year, a senior executive told Reuters in March, up 9% across its network. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters DOHA
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Qatar Airways posted an annual net profit of a record 7.8 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) for the 2024 financial year ended March 31, up 28% from a year earlier, the company said on Monday, and expects strong demand ahead. 
Demand from the Gulf has defied a global slowdown, with regional airlines reporting steady bookings even as trade tensions, currency swings and recession fears weigh on key Western markets. 
CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said the company had established strategic partnerships across the industry to enable it to "remain agile in the face of ever-shifting world events, whether political, economic or environmental." "Our best year commercially in the airline's history was 2024 and we fully expect demand in 2025 to remain as strong," Al-Meer said in a statement. 
 
Revenue and other operating income rose over 6% to 86 billion riyals for the 12 months ended March 31. The airline carried just over 43 million passengers over the year, up 7.8% year-on-year. 
Network capacity grew by 4% compared to the previous financial year. 

Over the past year, Qatar Airways has acquired a 25% stake in Virgin Australia and a 25% stake in South Africa-based regional carrier Airlink. 
It placed an order last week for 160 Boeing 777X and 787 planes with GE Aerospace engines worth $96 billion, the largest ever widebody deal for the companies, during U.S. President Donald Trump's high-profile visit to Qatar.
 
Qatar Airways saw above-market growth in passenger numbers from April 2024 until January this year, a senior executive told Reuters in March, up 9% across its network.

Topics : Qatar Airways airlines

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

