Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Zomato bans AI-generated images from food menus to preserve authenticity

Zomato bans AI-generated images from food menus to preserve authenticity

Effective from Monday (September 16), restaurants that fail to comply with the new rule against AI images will be removed from Zomato

Food, Menu

Blending creativity and flavour: Zomato's AI-crafted restaurant dishes and promotional materials. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato has announced a ban on the use of AI-generated images in restaurant menus and promotional materials, becoming the first digital marketplace to address the issue of distinguishing between real and artificial imagery.

Effective from Monday, September 16, restaurants that fail to comply with the new rule will be removed from the platform, according to a report by Financial Express quoting Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer of Zomato’s food ordering and delivery division.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tackling the issue early

Currently, only 10 per cent of Zomato’s 276,000 restaurant partners use AI in some capacity, with 2 per cent relying entirely on AI-generated images. However, Zomato views the increasing use of AI in this context as a threat to authenticity.
 

“We implemented this because we saw the issue beginning to surface. While it isn’t widespread yet, it is essential to address it early,” said Ranjan. Zomato also claims to have developed AI tools capable of distinguishing between real and AI-generated images with 90 per cent accuracy.

Support for restaurants in transition

More From This Section

reliance store

Reliance Retail to transfer FMCG brands to RCPL, plans for major expansion

MG Motor

JSW MG Motor to foray into accessible luxury segment, sets up new channel

Samsung

Police detain nearly 100 Samsung workers, union leaders for protest march

Infosys

LIC appoints Infosys to build NextGen platform as part of DIVE programme

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Torrent Power commits Rs 64,000 crore investment for green projects


To assist restaurants during this transition, Zomato is offering discounted photoshoots through its network partners. Depending on the proportion of the menu requiring photography, the service costs between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000. For comparison, a small restaurant typically spends between Rs 7,000 and Rs 15,000 to cover 70 per cent of its menu with professional photos.

While Zomato is taking a firm stance on AI-generated images, Ranjan acknowledged that AI remains crucial in areas like food cataloguing and nutrition labelling across the food delivery and quick commerce sectors.

In contrast, Zomato’s competitor, Swiggy, is adopting a different approach by providing its restaurant partners with AI-powered photoshoot services through its collaboration with Spyne.ai. Swiggy also offers an accelerator programme, rewarding restaurants that meet a certain threshold of images.

Also Read

Premiumfood delivery, online delivery

Cost of convenience: Restaurants list higher prices in online menus

Zomato

Zomato teams up with IRCTC to offer food delivery service on trains

zomato, gig economy, delivery

Zomato rallies 5% to hit record high; stock has zoomed 127% so far this yr

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy's IPO plan includes Rs 5,000 cr fresh issue, exceeding initial aim

Zomato

Zomato surges 8% on heavy volumes after 13% fall from record high in Aug

Topics : Artificial intelligence Zomato Restaurant Food delivery online food delivery AI Models Swiggy zomato ads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBajaj Housing Finance IPO listing todayBuy & Sell Stock on Sep 16PN Gadgil Jewellers IPOJan-Dhan AccountsUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon