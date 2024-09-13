Zomato teams up with IRCTC to offer food delivery service on trains

Food aggregating platform Zomato announced its collaboration with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) with its latest offering - 'Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains'.

This collaboration aims to transform train journeys, enabling passengers to enjoy a variety of dishes from the comfort of their train seats. The service is currently live across 88 cities. Since the collaboration, 10 lakh orders across 100 stations have been delivered to customers.

Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Food Delivery, Zomato, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with IRCTC, allowing us to provide culinary delights to train passengers, making their journeys a memorable experience. We are confident that the scale of our collaboration with IRCTC will touch the lives of millions of customers across India and make train travel a convenient and delightful affair.”

Through ‘Zomato - Food Delivery in Trains’, customers can order meals, whether they’re at the station or in their train compartment. The convenience extends to every passenger.

Customers can open the Zomato app and search for keywords like 'train'. Alternatively, customers at the station can also update their location after opening the Zomato app, post which they will be redirected to a banner for entering their PNR. It will automatically fetch the customer’s seat and train details directly once the customer has provided their PNR, ensuring that the delivery partners deliver the order to the right seat.

This innovative approach enables the delivery of food orders when the train is about to arrive at the station. Customers also have the option of picking up their orders from assigned pickup points at the station. Even in the case of train delays, Zomato tracks the train timings to adjust delivery timings.