Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Zomato plans D2C expansion of Blinkit to compete with ecommerce giants

This ambitious endeavour would involve building a dedicated supply chain infrastructure to directly source branded products and manage inventory, to compete with giants like Amazon and Flipkart

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes

Zomato-owned Blinkit

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zomato, known primarily for its food delivery services, is gearing up for a significant expansion into the fast-growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) space through its 10-minute delivery platform, Blinkit, according to a report by the Economic Times (ET). This move places Zomato in direct competition with established e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, signalling a strategic shift in the company's business model.

To facilitate its foray into the D2C market, Zomato plans to add brands across various categories to its Blinkit platform. This ambitious endeavour would involve building a dedicated supply chain infrastructure to source branded products directly and manage inventory. By doing so, Zomato aims to offer a diverse range of products for swift delivery through Blinkit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Zomato's expansion into the D2C space mirrors a broader trend among food delivery firms, including its competitor Swiggy, which has launched its own e-commerce marketplace. With both companies venturing beyond their core food delivery services, the landscape of the food delivery sector is rapidly evolving, driven by the pursuit of new revenue streams and market opportunities.

With a focus on expanding into new categories, particularly in the D2C space, Blinkit aims to enhance its average order value (AOV) and drive revenue growth. In the October-December quarter (Q3FY24), Blinkit's gross order value (GOV) grew 103 per cent to Rs 3,542 crore, compared to Rs 1,749 crore registered during the same period last year. Sequentially, Blinkit reported a 28 per cent increase in GOV. The company also stated that its ad revenue grew by 220 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read

Swiggy shareholder Prosus may receive promoter tag in platform's IPO launch

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Samsung ties up with Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in select cities

Swiggy planning fresh layoffs; may cut 7% from 6,000-strong workforce

How an advertisement featuring Amitabh Bachchan landed Flipkart in trouble

JSW Steel in talks to buy Australian coal mine for up to $1 bn valuation

Nvidia market rally: What's behind the US-based company's bull run?

Jefferies Financial stops coverage on Paytm until regulatory issues ease

Mitsubishi to enter Indian car market with over 30% stake in TVS Mobility

Edtech major Byju's rights issue gets $300 million commitment: Report

Topics : Zomato Online grocery India ecommerce market ecommerce ecommerce firms BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisMitsubishiDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon