Zydus Life to develop world's first dual vaccine for typhoid and Shigella

Zydus Lifesciences is set to develop the world’s first combination vaccine for typhoid and shigellosis. The initiative, backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to protect infants and children in endemic regions.

This vaccine, the first of its kind, if successful, could revolutionise childhood immunisation programmes, offering a cost-effective and efficient solution to two major public health concerns.

Leveraging its World Health Organization (WHO)-prequalified Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (ZyVac TCV) and a Shigella vaccine from its undisclosed partner, Zydus will conduct early-stage research, animal immunogenicity studies, and regulatory preclinical toxicology evaluations. The project is expected to commence in March