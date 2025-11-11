Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Lifesciences Marks Entry into China with anti-depressant drug

Zydus Lifesciences Marks Entry into China with anti-depressant drug

Indian drug cos Chinese pipelines start getting regulator nod; Glenmark got nod for nasal spray this week

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences has made its debut in the Chinese pharmaceutical market after securing approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its antidepressant drug Venlafaxine Extended-Release (ER) Capsules in 75 mg and 150 mg strengths.
 
This is the Group’s first product approval in China, opening a new chapter in its global expansion strategy.
 
Venlafaxine ER capsules are prescribed for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), and Panic Disorder (PD). The medication works by restoring the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain, helping improve mood and reduce anxiety — addressing a critical need in mental health care.
 
 
The capsules will be manufactured at Zydus’ Moraiya facility in Ahmedabad.
 
China’s venlafaxine market projected to grow 8.8% annually

According to industry data, China’s venlafaxine market was valued at CNY 294 million (approximately $45.2 million) in 2020 and is projected to reach CNY 473.63 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8 per cent.
 
Growth is being driven by rising depression rates, increasing urbanisation, and the post-COVID-19 recovery of healthcare services across the country.
 
Zydus said it plans to leverage local partnerships and collaborations to accelerate commercialisation in China, ensuring faster access to patients. The approval aligns with the company’s broader strategy to expand its footprint in regulated international markets.
 
Desidustat approval in China likely within a year
 
Meanwhile, Zydus recently said it had completed clinical trials in China for Desidustat, its novel oral drug for anaemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). The company is now preparing for a commercial launch with its Chinese partner and expects to receive regulatory approval within the next 12 months.
 
With this milestone, Zydus aims to strengthen its presence in China, expand access to innovative medicines, and reinforce its position as a globally competitive pharmaceutical company addressing growing mental health and chronic disease needs.
 
Glenmark also expands footprint in China
 
Separately, Glenmark Specialty S.A., a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, announced on Monday that it had received NMPA approval for RYALTRIS Compound Nasal Spray (GSP 301 NS), expanding its specialty respiratory portfolio in China.
 
Already approved in the US, EU, UK, Australia, South Korea, and Russia, RYALTRIS will be commercialised in China by Grand Pharmaceuticals.
 
The Chinese allergic rhinitis market is projected to grow from $460 million in 2024 to over $650 million by 2034, underscoring strong demand for advanced respiratory therapies.
 

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences antidepressants Antidepressant drugs

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

