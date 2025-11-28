Agentic AI critical for India's growth trajectory, Arundhati Bhattacharya

Even as enterprises in India work their way around the fast-changing AI technology, Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer of Salesforce India, believes that agentic AI will be critical for India and it needs to be adopted decisively.

Bhattacharya shared that agentic AI will be extremely significant for India, perhaps more so than for many other markets. She highlights that India is a highly populous country, and if we want to unlock the full potential of the country’s demographic advantage, then leveraging technologies that allow the country to scale impact efficiently is essential. Agentic AI is one such technology.