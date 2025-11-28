Friday, November 28, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Agentic AI critical for India's growth trajectory, Arundhati Bhattacharya

Agentic AI critical for India's growth trajectory, Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO of Salesforce India, says agentic AI is crucial for India's growth, boosting productivity, digital transformation, and workforce upskilling across sectors

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer (CEO), Salesforce India (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Bhattacharya shared that agentic AI will be extremely significant for India, perhaps more so than for many other markets. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Even as enterprises in India work their way around the fast-changing AI technology, Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and chief executive officer of Salesforce India, believes that agentic AI will be critical for India and it needs to be adopted decisively.
 
Bhattacharya shared that agentic AI will be extremely significant for India, perhaps more so than for many other markets. She highlights that India is a highly populous country, and if we want to unlock the full potential of the country’s demographic advantage, then leveraging technologies that allow the country to scale impact efficiently is essential. Agentic AI is one such technology.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Company News India growth
