Monday, July 28, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Aim to be among top 3 e-scooter makers in 3-5 years: KEL's Ajinkya Firodia

Aim to be among top 3 e-scooter makers in 3-5 years: KEL's Ajinkya Firodia

The scooters will be manufactured by its EV subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd (KWV).

Mr. Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India
premium

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India

Deepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian automotive manufacturer Kinetic Engineering (KEL) has made a comeback in the two-wheeler (2W) segment with the launch of its electric scooters (e-scooters), the DX and DX+, priced at ₹1.11 lakh and ₹1.17 lakh, respectively. The scooters will be manufactured by its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts (KWV). Ajinkya Firodia, vice-chairman and managing director (MD) of KEL, and chairman and MD of KWV, speaks with Deepak Patel about KWV’s goal of breaking into the top three e-scooter makers, how the group has avoided cannibalisation with his sister’s company, Kinetic Green, and how it has stayed insulated from
Topics : Motoroyale Kinetic two wheeler market E-scooter sales
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon