Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AkzoNobel appoints Rajiv Rajgopal as decorative paints South Asia head

The company has also appointed Rohit Totla as sales and marketing director and designated India as the regional headquarters for South Asia, January 1, 2024 onwards

AkzoNobel

Akzo Nobel's logo is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AkzoNobel, renowned for Dulux paints, has announced significant changes in the organisational structure of its paints business in South Asia, designating India as the regional headquarters. The company has also appointed Rajiv Rajgopal as business unit director and Rohit Totla as sales and marketing director, January 1, 2024 onwards. The company made the announcement through an exchange filing on Tuesday.

AkzoNobel has formed its new South Asia region as a step towards accelerating the company's growth and enhancing its market in the region. For this, India will act as the region's headquarters, where the company has held a presence for nearly 69 years. This strategic placement should also help the firm better cater to the "unique needs of its valued decorative paint customers in this region", the filing read.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among the new appointments, Rajiv Rajgopal will be the new business unit director for decorative paints in the South Asia region. He will concurrently continue his role as the chairman and managing director of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Rajgopal has been with AkzoNobel since 2013, has held various leadership roles, including regional director for performance coatings for West Asia & Africa. With a career spanning diverse industries, including a stint as CEO - Broadband & Data at Airtel India, Rajgopal brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, and leadership roles. His educational background includes a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Mumbai and an MMS in Marketing from SP Jain.

Rohit G Totla will be taking the position of sales and marketing director for AkzoNobel's decorative paints business in India. His new role follows his recent appointment as a wholetime director on the board of directors of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. Totla, who joined AkzoNobel in 2009, previously served as the commercial excellence director for decorative paints in the South-East South Asia region. With over two decades of professional experience, assumes the role of Sales and Marketing Director for AkzoNobel's decorative paints business in India. With degrees in BE (Electronics) and PGDBM, Totla has also held positions in organisations like Balsara Home Products (now Dabur India Limited) and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages.
 

Also Read

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Cricket World Cup: IND vs ENG, Rohit Sharma's 100th match as India captain

This person's net worth jumped most in 2023. And it's not Adani or Ambani

Jai Balaji raises Rs 559 cr from Tata Capital FinServ to refinance debt

JM Financial appoints Axis Capital's Chirag Negandhi as managing director

Srinivasa Rangan to look after corporate affairs in HDFC Bank, subsidiaries

Fashion-tech platform LehLah announces Athiya Shetty as brand ambassador

Topics : AkzoNobel Akzo Nobel India BS Web Reports paint firms paints

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon