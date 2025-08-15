Friday, August 15, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / An immediate and big discovery is the need of the hour: OIL Chairman

An immediate and big discovery is the need of the hour: OIL Chairman

This is a flagship initiative being launched by the Government of India under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG)

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited
premium

Fields headquarters of Oil India Limited at Duliajan, Dibrugarh (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Deepwater Mission will be a game changer for the oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) space, helping bring mega investments, Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director of state-run explorer Oil India Ltd (OIL) told Business Standard in an exclusive interview. The company has already started working on a ₹2,500 crore deepwater campaign in Andaman basin, he said. Edited excerpts… 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the launch of a National Deepwater Mission in his Independence Day speech. What is the larger strategy? 
This is a flagship initiative being launched by the government under the aegis of ministry
Topics : Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOCL Oil Exploration
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon