Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Axis Bank would like to be at forefront of acquisition financing: MD&CEO

Axis Bank would like to be at forefront of acquisition financing: MD&CEO

Amitabh Chaudhry discusses RBI's new norms, potential capital infusion into Axis Finance, margin pressures, deposit trends, credit growth and regulatory changes shaping Indian banking

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO of Axis Bank
premium

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cut in the repo rate by 25 basis points will delay the stabilisation of net interest margins (NIMs) at a time when margins are under pressure, says Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank, in a conversation with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda. Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private-sector lender, will absorb the likely impact of the proposed expected credit loss (ECL) guidelines in one go and move forward, he says. Edited excerpts: 
How does the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) removal of restrictions on overlapping business within group entities of a bank affect your decision to
Topics : Company News Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon