Axis Bank would like to be at forefront of acquisition financing: MD&CEO

The cut in the repo rate by 25 basis points will delay the stabilisation of net interest margins (NIMs) at a time when margins are under pressure, says Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank, in a conversation with Manojit Saha and Subrata Panda. Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private-sector lender, will absorb the likely impact of the proposed expected credit loss (ECL) guidelines in one go and move forward, he says. Edited excerpts:

How does the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) removal of restrictions on overlapping business within group entities of a bank affect your decision to