Britannia CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns to pursue external opportunity

Rajneet Singh Kohli, chief executive officer and executive director at biscuits major Britannia Industries, resigned on March 5 to pursue an external opportunity.
According to the stock exchange filing, Kohli’s last day at the company is March 14.
He joined the maker of Good Day biscuits in September 2022 after Varun Berry was elevated to the position of vice-chairman.
In his resignation letter, Kohli said, “It has been a privilege to work alongside you (Berry) and as part of Britannia leadership for over two and a half years. I am grateful for the opportunity and humbled to lead the largest and most loved iconic Britannia brand, work with a talented team, and contribute to the company’s success. We have made real progress, and I am proud of what we have achieved together.”
Post its October-December quarter results, Berry told investors after its earnings that the company is going to take a capital expenditure break. “We have put up plants, and we will try and keep it as low as possible in the next financial year.”
He also said the company will not spend more than Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore on capacity expansion unless there is a volume increase.
“I do not think we need capital expenditure because we have got three new plants with new lines and capacity and head space and all of that. I think we are in a good place as far as capital expenditure is concerned,” Berry told investors.
While urban demand has been an issue for the fast-moving consumer goods industry, Britannia is also dealing with high commodity prices, and Berry told investors that it is taking price increases to mitigate the impact of high raw material costs.
In the third quarter, the biscuits major took a 2 per cent price increase across its portfolio and expects to exit the financial year with a price increase of 4-4.5 per cent.