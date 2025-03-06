Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Britannia CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns to pursue external opportunity

Britannia CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli resigns to pursue external opportunity

Kohli's last day at the company is March 14

Rajneet Singh Kohli, Britannia Industries

Rajneet Singh Kohli, Britannia Industries (Photo: X/ @BritanniaIndLtd)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajneet Singh Kohli, chief executive officer and executive director at biscuits major Britannia Industries, resigned on March 5 to pursue an external opportunity.
 
According to the stock exchange filing, Kohli’s last day at the company is March 14.
 
He joined the maker of Good Day biscuits in September 2022 after Varun Berry was elevated to the position of vice-chairman.
 
In his resignation letter, Kohli said, “It has been a privilege to work alongside you (Berry) and as part of Britannia leadership for over two and a half years. I am grateful for the opportunity and humbled to lead the largest and most loved iconic Britannia brand, work with a talented team, and contribute to the company’s success. We have made real progress, and I am proud of what we have achieved together.”
 
 
Post its October-December quarter results, Berry told investors after its earnings that the company is going to take a capital expenditure break. “We have put up plants, and we will try and keep it as low as possible in the next financial year.”

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Britannia down 2% on posting Q3 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries Q3 results: Net profit increases 5% to Rs 582 cr

Britannia Industries

Britannia's Q3 PAT likely to slip 5% YoY; margins may contract: Analysts

Britannia Industries

Britannia stock down 26% from peak, tests 15-year support; Buy or Sell?

Godrej Consumer shares sink 10%, HUL 4%; why are FMCG stocks falling today?

Godrej Consumer shares sink 10%, HUL 4%; why are FMCG stocks falling today?

 
He also said the company will not spend more than Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore on capacity expansion unless there is a volume increase.
 
“I do not think we need capital expenditure because we have got three new plants with new lines and capacity and head space and all of that. I think we are in a good place as far as capital expenditure is concerned,” Berry told investors.
 
While urban demand has been an issue for the fast-moving consumer goods industry, Britannia is also dealing with high commodity prices, and Berry told investors that it is taking price increases to mitigate the impact of high raw material costs.
 
In the third quarter, the biscuits major took a 2 per cent price increase across its portfolio and expects to exit the financial year with a price increase of 4-4.5 per cent.

More From This Section

Zerodha's chief executive officer Nithin Kamath

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath named EY entrepreneur of the year 2024

Anurag Mehrotra

Anurag Mehrotra appointed managing director of JSW MG Motor India

PWC

PwC rejigs key leadership roles to strengthen India presence from April

Wipro

Wipro names Amit Kumar global head of consulting biz to boost capabilities

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran honoured with UK's Most Excellent OBE honour

Topics : Britannia Britannia Industries Britannia Managing Director Varun Berry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREUPW vs MI Live ScoreNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon