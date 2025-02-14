Business Standard

PwC rejigs key leadership roles to strengthen India presence from April

PwC said that it has achieved its ambitious milestone of $1 billion in topline revenue well ahead of schedule

PwC on Friday announced key leadership changes to strengthen its presence in India, effective from April 1, 2025. The latest appointments include Vivek Prasad taking over as the firm’s chief commercial officer, Arnab Basu as the new chief industries officer, and Manpreet Ahuja as leader for clients and alliances.
 
“We have more than doubled our number of people and have significantly enhanced our presence with domestic businesses as well as key alliance partners. Our future success here depends on our ability to respond to new opportunities and challenges as they emerge in a bold, agile and future-ready manner,” said Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson, PwC in India.
 
 
PwC, in a press statement, said that with its new leadership, the firm will focus on greater market readiness and mindshare, and work towards navigating change and unlocking new value for its clients and larger stakeholder groups.
 
PwC said that it has achieved its ambitious milestone of $1 billion in topline revenue well ahead of schedule. “In the last four years, we have made investments in areas that are strategic to our growth and have been aligned with the larger Aspirational India story,” Krishan added.
 
Among other changes in key leadership roles are the appointment of Dinesh Arora as the new leader for the advisory practice and Sudipta Ghosh as chief delivery officer. PwC has appointed Dheeraj Gangrade as the deputy advisory leader, a role created to bring focus to the next line of leaders for the firm.
 
The firm also announced the formation of a brand and public policy function, which will be headed by Ruchi Mann, who has served as the chief marketing officer, the press statement said.
   

