Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 09:34 PM IST
Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath named EY entrepreneur of the year 2024

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath named EY entrepreneur of the year 2024

Kamath will represent India at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo to be held in June 2025

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Nithin Kamath, founder and chief executive officer of Zerodha was declared the EY Entrepreneur of the year 2024 on Wednesday. A ten-member jury led by Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, chose Kamath as the winner for his “ground breaking low-margin, high-volume strategy that transformed the brokerage industry.”
 
Kamath will represent India at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (WEOY) in Monte Carlo to be held in June 2025.
 
A statement by EY noted that a self-made entrepreneur, Kamath had not only bootstrapped Zerodha to a billion-dollar valuation but also actively supported start-ups in fintech and climate space, and advocated for social initiatives.
 
 
KV Kamath, the Padma Bhushan recipient and Chairman of Jio Financial Services, was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to India’s financial services sector. S Somanath received the Special Jury Award for leading India’s landmark space missions.
 
“Entrepreneurs are India’s biggest competitive advantage and economic force multipliers. EOY winners reflect the tremendous impact Indian entrepreneurs are creating in India and globally,” said Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO, EY India. 

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

