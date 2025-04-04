Friday, April 04, 2025 | 09:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / People / Federal Bank's Shalini Warrier resigns to explore new opportunity

Federal Bank's Shalini Warrier resigns to explore new opportunity

Warrier, who joined the bank as the chief operating officer (COO) in 2015, took on the additional responsibility of business head of retail banking products in 2019

Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and stood first at the all-India level in 1989. She is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers | Image: Wikimedia Commons

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Private lender Federal Bank’s executive director Shalini Warrier on Friday submitted her resignation to pursue an entrepreneurial opportunity, according to an exchange filing.
 
“Shalini Warrier has resigned as an executive director of the bank in order to pursue a potential entrepreneurial opportunity. Ms Shalini Warrier has confirmed that there are no material reasons for her resignation, other than those mentioned in her resignation letter,” the bank said.
 
The board of the lender, in consultation with Warrier, has decided to relieve her on any date between May 15 and May 31, 2025, and delegated the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) KVS Manian to decide on the actual date of relieving during this period, consequent to her resignation.
 
 
Warrier, who joined the bank as the chief operating officer (COO) in 2015, took on the additional responsibility of business head of retail banking products in 2019. She was appointed as executive director of the bank in 2020.
 
She has over 28 years of banking experience. Before joining Federal Bank, she worked with Standard Chartered Bank and handled multiple disciplines across various geographies.
 
Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and stood first at the all-India level in 1989. She is also a certified associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.
 

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

