Home / Companies / People / Tata Group appoints Shibashish Roy as MD & CEO of Croma from April 1

Tata Group appoints Shibashish Roy as MD & CEO of Croma from April 1

Roy has helped expand Croma's market presence and improve its customer service approach across different sales channels

Shibashish Roy, Croma

Roy, who has over 20 years of experience in Tata Group companies, was named chief executive officer in November 2024 | Image: X@_WiseRoy_

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group’s electronics retail chain Croma has appointed Shibashish Roy as its chief executive officer and managing director, effective April 1.
 
Roy, who has over 20 years of experience in Tata Group companies, was named chief executive officer in November 2024 and worked alongside outgoing managing director Avijit Mitra during a transition period that concluded in March 2025, the company said in its release.
 
Roy has helped expand Croma’s market presence and improve its customer service approach across different sales channels, the release said.
 
“I am grateful for the board’s trust and thankful to Mitra who laid the foundations that guide our journey forward. We are in an exciting phase as we expand in major markets, grow our presence in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, and leverage digital to deliver innovative omnichannel experiences for our customers,” Roy said.
 
 

Topics : Croma Tata group Electronics

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

