Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

Matter pertains to benefits paid to Vijay Shekhar Sharma and lapse in identifying promoter

Paytm

Sebi’s high-powered advisory committee recommended the settlement amount, which was approved by the panel of whole-time members. | Photo: Reuters

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Paytm’s parent firm, One97 Communications’ former compliance officer and company secretary, along with several previous independent directors and other directors, have settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying Rs 3.32 crore in total.
 
The matter pertains to the failure of the former directors in deciding benefits given to the company's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and his relatives.
 
Following the settlement, the matter has been disposed of. The eight individuals had filed for settlement without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.
 
 
In a show-cause notice issued in May 2024, the market regulator had alleged that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) had failed to discharge its duties with an unbiased and independent approach.
 
Further, the directors were alleged to have approved and signed offer documents containing incorrect statements and incomplete disclosures.

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm share rallies 8% as Emkay upgrades to 'Buy' from 'Add', lifts target

buy, sell, stocks, share

Paytm, Angel One, Kalyan Jewellers among 6 stocks with huge short build-up

paytm

Paytm share price drops 14% this week; breaks support levels on tech chart

UPI

Navi crosses 1% market share in UPI transactions in December 2024

Paytm

Turning tide: Fintech firm Paytm's Ebitda likely to break even this quarter

 
The market regulator also found that these directors, who were part of the board of directors at the time of the prospectus filing, authorised the documents stating that the company was professionally managed and there were no identifiable promoters, while Sharma was the promoter.
 
Sebi’s high-powered advisory committee recommended the settlement amount, which was approved by the panel of whole-time members.
 
As per the disclosures by the company, One97 Communications is a 100 per cent publicly owned company. The shares of the company ended flat on Friday.
 

More From This Section

Anshul Asawa

Avenue Supermarts' incoming CEO-designate Asawa prioritises people, talent

Chart

Hindenburg's Nate Anderson: Man who 'shook empires that needed shaking'

PremiumHDFC Life CEO Vibha Padalkar

We should end Q4FY25 on a robust note: HDFC Life MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

PremiumNeville Noronha, CEO & MD, Avenue Supermarts

Under Noronha's leadership, DMart's market capitalisation soared 500%

H Lakshmanan

TVS family veteran H Lakshmanan dies at 92 due to age-related ailments

Topics : SEBI Paytm Paytm Money Paytm Money limited Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon