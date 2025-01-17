Former directors of Paytm settle matter with Sebi for Rs 3.32 crore

Paytm’s parent firm, One97 Communications’ former compliance officer and company secretary, along with several previous independent directors and other directors, have settled a matter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying Rs 3.32 crore in total.
The matter pertains to the failure of the former directors in deciding benefits given to the company's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and his relatives.
Following the settlement, the matter has been disposed of. The eight individuals had filed for settlement without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.
In a show-cause notice issued in May 2024, the market regulator had alleged that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) had failed to discharge its duties with an unbiased and independent approach.
Further, the directors were alleged to have approved and signed offer documents containing incorrect statements and incomplete disclosures.
The market regulator also found that these directors, who were part of the board of directors at the time of the prospectus filing, authorised the documents stating that the company was professionally managed and there were no identifiable promoters, while Sharma was the promoter.
Sebi’s high-powered advisory committee recommended the settlement amount, which was approved by the panel of whole-time members.
As per the disclosures by the company, One97 Communications is a 100 per cent publicly owned company. The shares of the company ended flat on Friday.