Half of our AI roadmap is being driven by our team in India: Diligent CEO

Brian Stafford, chief executive of Diligent, the world's largest governance, risk and compliance software provider, is betting big on India. The New York-based company has quadrupled its Bengaluru workforce to 400 employees in under two years and plans to expand it again, positioning the city as a critical hub for AI-driven product development. During a recent visit to India, Stafford, in a video interview with Peerzada Abrar, discussed how roughly half of Diligent's AI roadmap now originates from the Bengaluru team, the untapped potential of India's GRC market, and why artificial intelligence will transform how companies manage legal and compliance