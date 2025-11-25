India will soon have fully domestic supply chain in solar: ReNew CEO

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) recently announced fresh investments of ₹60,000 crore ($6.7 billion) to set up green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of ReNew, talks to Shine Jacob on the bigger plan, the company's foray into wafer manufacturing, and concerns in the transmission segment. Edited excerpts:

With fresh plans, your total investments in Andhra Pradesh come to around ₹82,000 crore ($9.3 billion). How do you view the state's potential to absorb these investments?

There are a few reasons why we chose Andhra Pradesh for our investments. It is blessed with good