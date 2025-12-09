Lack of QCO delaying capex in stainless steel industry: Jindal Stainless MD

The government recently extended the exemption granted to stainless steel products from mandatory Quality Control Order compliance and excluded stainless steel from recent anti-dumping measures imposed on imports from Vietnam. The QCO exemption is hurting capital expenditure in the sector, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Rs 39,000 crore Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), said in an interview with Saket Kumar. Edited excerpts:

What is the status of the Rs 40,000 crore Maharashtra investment plan?

The process of setting up the 4 million tonne per annum plant has started. Land acquisition is underway. We expect to reach full capacity over 10-12 years.