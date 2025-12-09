Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Lack of QCO delaying capex in stainless steel industry: Jindal Stainless MD

Lack of QCO delaying capex in stainless steel industry: Jindal Stainless MD

Jindal Stainless MD says anti-dumping plea filed against China-Vietnam-Indonesia as imports rise

Abhyuday Jindal, MD, Jindal Stainless
premium

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director (MD), Jindal Stainless

Saket Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government recently extended the exemption granted to stainless steel products from mandatory Quality Control Order compliance and excluded stainless steel from recent anti-dumping measures imposed on imports from Vietnam. The QCO exemption is hurting capital expenditure in the sector, Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Rs 39,000 crore Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL), said in an interview with Saket Kumar. Edited excerpts:
 
What is the status of the Rs 40,000 crore Maharashtra investment plan?
 
The process of setting up the 4 million tonne per annum plant has started. Land acquisition is underway. We expect to reach full capacity over 10-12 years.
Topics : Jindal Stainless Abhyuday Jindal Steel imports Jindal Stainless Steel
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon