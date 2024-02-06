Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata AIA Life Insurance appoints Venkatachalam H as new MD and CEO

Venkatachalam will take over from the incumbent, Naveen Tahilyani, who will be moving to another role in the Tata Group and has been elevated as a Non-Executive Director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Co

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Private life insurer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Venkatachalam H as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of the company.

The appointment is subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
Venkatachalam will take over from the incumbent, Naveen Tahilyani, who will be moving to another role in the Tata Group and has been elevated as a Non-Executive Director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company. Naveen Tahilyani has been serving as MD & CEO of the life insurance company since 2020.

Venkatachalam has more than 27 years of experience across Life Insurance, Asset Management, and Custodial Services segments. He has expertise in Sales & Distribution, Strategy, Business and Process Development, and Key Account Management.

He joined Tata AIA in 2016 and was President and Chief Distribution Officer in his previous role. He also led several initiatives in areas such as marketing, strategy, analytics, and direct digital business.

Before joining Tata AIA Life Insurance, Venkatachalam served as the Executive Vice President for Bancassurance, Assets, and International business at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. He was instrumental in setting up the Bancassurance business at ICICI Prudential.

Venkatachalam has completed a Master's in Financial Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.


First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

