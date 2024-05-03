Business Standard
Tech, human resource needed from China to kickstart solar PLI: Indosol

Indosol Solar Private Limited (ISPL) is an SPV formed by Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL), which is a Telangana-based power equipment manufacturer

Mr. Sharat Chandra, CEO, Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited Group (SSEL Group)
Shreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
The first winner of the ‘production linked incentive’ (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar equipment in the country is still hunting for land and human resources for setting up its end-to-end integrated solar manufacturing facility. Speaking for the first time since their PLI win, Sharat Chandra, chief executive officer, Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL) said their integrated solar equipment manufacturing plant is facing delays as they are unable to import the required technology and human resources from China and also facing difficulties in sealing the deal for land with any state.

Indosol Solar Private Limited (ISPL) is an SPV formed by
First Published: May 03 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

