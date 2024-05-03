Tech, human resource needed from China to kickstart solar PLI: Indosol

The first winner of the ‘production linked incentive’ (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar equipment in the country is still hunting for land and human resources for setting up its end-to-end integrated solar manufacturing facility. Speaking for the first time since their PLI win, Sharat Chandra, chief executive officer, Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited (SSEL) said their integrated solar equipment manufacturing plant is facing delays as they are unable to import the required technology and human resources from China and also facing difficulties in sealing the deal for land with any state.

Indosol Solar Private Limited (ISPL) is an SPV formed by