There is still room for us to reduce commission: Bajaj Life Insurance MD

Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bajaj Life Insurance, in an online interview with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda, speaks about how the company has navigated challenges related to withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC) and life after Allianz’s exit from the joint venture, among others things. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the company’s performance for the quarter?

After the surrender value revision, we had a significant change in our business models. We reconfigured our product structures and product mix, brought our commissions down, deferred commissions, among other things. This quarter, our margins have