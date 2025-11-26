Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / There is still room for us to reduce commission: Bajaj Life Insurance MD

There is still room for us to reduce commission: Bajaj Life Insurance MD

MD & CEO of Bajaj Life Insurance, spoke about how the company has navigated the challenges related to the withdrawal of Input Tax Credit (ITC), how life has been after Allianz's exit

Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bajaj Life Insurance
premium

Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bajaj Life Insurance

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tarun Chugh, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Bajaj Life Insurance, in an online interview with Aathira Varier and Subrata Panda, speaks about how the company has navigated challenges related to withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC) and life after Allianz’s exit from the joint venture, among others things. Edited excerpts: 
How do you see the company’s performance for the quarter? 
After the surrender value revision, we had a significant change in our business models. We reconfigured our product structures and product mix, brought our commissions down, deferred commissions, among other things. This quarter, our margins have
Topics : Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Ltd Allianz
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon