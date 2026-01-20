There will be a downward pressure on NIM in Q4: South Indian Bank MD & CEO

There has been a significant compression on your margins which fell to 2.86 per cent in Oct-Dec quarter as compared to 3.19 per cent during the same period of last year. Where do you see your net interest margin (NIM) during the last quarter of the financial year?

In December, there was a policy repo rate cut. While we did have a six basis point sequential increase during this quarter, the full effect has not yet flown through our P&L. There will be some downward pressure on NIM due to re-pricing of loans. However, about 15-18 per cent of time deposits will re-price by about 80 bps, partially offsetting the impact. There will be downward pressure on NIM in this quarter, although not very significant. If there is a rate cut in February it will obviously have a negative impact. So in the current rate cut scenario, when the rates stabilise, we will see a gradual recovery of NIMs.

The bank has reported 12 per cent year-on-year growth of advances till December. Do you expect loan growth to remain healthy?

We are confident about credit growth remaining north of 12 per cent on an annualised basis. The growth could exceed this level if operating conditions remain favourable. Growth in housing, commercial vehicles, MSME will drive the credit demand. We will be able to de-emphasise corporate books and as we do that, it will have the positive impact of actually aiding our NIMs as we go forward. The bank plans to reduce the share (of corporate book) to approximately one-third (from 40 per cent now) while expanding its retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) portfolio.

There has been a 19 per cent growth in non-interest income this quarter, aided by treasury 35 per cent to ~ 77 crore. What is the outlook for treasury income and the overall non-interest income?

There are some opportunities that might happen in Q4. We think that open market operations will increase and RBI will infuse more liquidity into the system which will create more opportunities. We are a bit more bullish on treasury in Q4 as opposed to what we were in Q3. In Q3, our treasury revenue was about ~77 crores against ~129 crore in the prior quarter. But we think that Q4 will be a more solid quarter from a treasury revenue standpoint.

The bank reported 26 per cent year-on-year growth of gold loan portfolio to ~21, 303 crore. How do you see the RBI’s latest gold loan guidelines?