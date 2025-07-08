Testing driver subscription model in India, says Uber's Dominic Taylor

Dominic Taylor, Regional General Manager – Rides, Uber, believes India is a vital part of Uber’s growth story. In an interview with Shivani Shinde, on the sidelines of its flagship event Pragati in Mumbai, he talks about the Indian market, the regulatory environment, autonomous vehicles, and much more. Edited excerpts...

How significant is India in Uber’s global footprint?

One thing that I have learned about India is that it doesn't stay still for long; it evolves and changes every time. India is an incredibly important country. Globally, we are now in 70 countries, and India is the third largest. From