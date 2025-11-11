Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Net profit increases 8% to ₹2,244 crore

Bajaj Finserv Q2 results: Net profit increases 8% to ₹2,244 crore

The core investment company had posted a net profit of ₹2,087 crore in the September quarter a year ago

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,244 crore crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 8 per cent from ₹2,087 crore reported in Q2 FY25. However, the company’s profit fell around 20 per cent from ₹2,789 crore, sequentially.
 
The company, a listed holding entity for the Bajaj group’s finance and insurance businesses, reported a 11 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated total income at ₹37,402 crore in Q2 from ₹33,703 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing.
 
Its stock closed 5.92 per cent lower at ₹1,992.90 per share on the NSE.
 
 
The interest income rose 22 per cent to ₹10,785 crore in Q2 from ₹8,838 crore in the year-ago period. The premium and other operating income from the insurance business grew to ₹15.936 crore in Q2 from ₹13,252 crore in Q2FY25. The fees and commission income rose marginally to ₹1,552 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹1,649 crore in Q2FY25.
 
While its finance cost rose to ₹6,901 crore from ₹6,807 crore, the company said its claim ratio improved to 75.8% in Q2 FY26 against 79.7% in Q2 FY25 due to better claims experience. 
 
Solvency ratio stood at 346 per cent as on 30 September 2025 as against the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 per cent, the company said.
 

