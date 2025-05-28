Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

Bata's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders

Bata India, shoemaker, Bata

Shares of Bata India last closed at ₹1,275.60 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Wednesday. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bata India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹45.92 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), down 27.8 per cent from ₹63.65 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).
 
On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 21.8 per cent from ₹58.70 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations for the footwear major stood at ₹788.21 crore in Q4 FY25, marginally down 1.2 per cent from ₹797.87 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell 14.2 per cent from ₹918.79 crore.
 
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.
 
 
Shares of Bata India last closed at ₹1,275.60 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Wednesday.

More From This Section

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

Insecticides India Q4 results: Net profit rises 84.7% to Rs 13.89 cr

3M, Makers' Mark, 3M India

3M India Q4 results: Net profit falls 58% to ₹71.37 cr, revenue up 9%

Q4, Q4 results

EID Parry Q4 results: Net profit of ₹539 crore, annual income rises

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board to review fundraising plans, Q4 results on May 30

BSNL

BSNL posts first consecutive quarterly profit at ₹280 crore in Q4FY25

Topics : Bata India Bata India results Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon