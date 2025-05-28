Bata India Q4 result: Net profit falls 28% to ₹45.9 cr; dividend declared

Bata India on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹45.92 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), down 27.8 per cent from ₹63.65 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4 FY24).
On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 21.8 per cent from ₹58.70 crore reported in Q3 FY25.
Revenue from operations for the footwear major stood at ₹788.21 crore in Q4 FY25, marginally down 1.2 per cent from ₹797.87 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue fell 14.2 per cent from ₹918.79 crore.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company have recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders.
Shares of Bata India last closed at ₹1,275.60 apiece on the BSE at the close of the market on Wednesday.