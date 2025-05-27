Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / EID Parry Q4 results: Net profit of ₹539 crore, annual income rises

EID Parry Q4 results: Net profit of ₹539 crore, annual income rises

The consolidated total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 grew to Rs 6,923.56 crore from Rs 5,680.02 crore registered a year ago

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugar manufacturer EID Parry (India) Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 539.44 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

The city-headquartered company registered a profit after tax of Rs 294.30 crore in the same quarter of last financial year.

For the year ending March 31, 2025 the net profit went up to Rs 1,772.54 crore, from Rs 1,617.37 crore registered a year ago.

The consolidated total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 grew to Rs 6,923.56 crore from Rs 5,680.02 crore registered a year ago.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the consolidated total income went up to Rs 31,967.79 crore from Rs 29,716.92 crore registered a year ago.

 

Commenting on the financial performance, company's full-time Director and Chief Executive Officer Muthiah Murugappan said the revenues of the sugar segment for the year were at Rs 1,571 crore as against Rs 1,809 crore in the previous year, registering a de-growth of 13 per cent due to lower crushing which led to lower sugar production.

The revenue of the distillery segment for the year ending March 31, 2025 was Rs 1,102 crore as against Rs 799 crore recorded in the previous year registering a 38 per cent growth, he said.

The consumer products group delivered revenues of Rs 884 crore up by 65 per cent over the previous year at Rs 535 crore added by expanded product portfolio with the launch of Branded Staples, he said.

