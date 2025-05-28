Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Insecticides India Q4 results: Net profit rises 84.7% to Rs 13.89 cr

Insecticides India Q4 results: Net profit rises 84.7% to Rs 13.89 cr

Total income rose by 31.71 per cent to Rs 358.92 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 272.50 crore in the year-ago period

graph, gdp, profit, mutual fund, economy

The company's Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, said, "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the upcoming seasons."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Insecticides India Ltd on Wednesday posted an 84.70 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.89 crore for fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal on strong sales.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose by 31.71 per cent to Rs 358.92 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 272.50 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose 39.13 per cent to Rs 142.01 crore, as against Rs 102.07 crore in the previous year.

The company's Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal, said, "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the upcoming seasons."  The company's growth outlook remains intact, with expectations of expansion in premium products, stable gross profit margins, and EBITDA improvement, driven by new launches and operational efficiencies, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

3M, Makers' Mark, 3M India

3M India Q4 results: Net profit falls 58% to ₹71.37 cr, revenue up 9%

Q4, Q4 results

EID Parry Q4 results: Net profit of ₹539 crore, annual income rises

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea board to review fundraising plans, Q4 results on May 30

BSNL

BSNL posts first consecutive quarterly profit at ₹280 crore in Q4FY25

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 38% at ₹19,012 crore on lower costs

Topics : Insecticides (India) Q4 Results EBITDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon