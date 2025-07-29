Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 08:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Blue Dart Q1 results: Profit falls 9% as rising costs offset delivery gains

Blue Dart Q1 results: Profit falls 9% as rising costs offset delivery gains

The company, which competes with Delhivery and IPO-bound Shadowfax, said its consolidated net profit fell 8.6 per cent to 488.3 million Indian rupees ($5.62 million)in the quarter ended June 30

Blue dart

Its revenue from operations rose 7.4 per cent to 14.42 billion rupees, while expenses grew 8.3 per cent to 13.86 billion rupees.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian courier delivery firm Blue Dart Express's first-quarter profit fell nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday as higher expenses offset a rise in volumes.

The company, which competes with Delhivery and IPO-bound Shadowfax, said its consolidated net profit fell 8.6 per cent to 488.3 million Indian rupees ($5.62 million)in the quarter ended June 30.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.4 per cent to 14.42 billion rupees, while expenses grew 8.3 per cent to 13.86 billion rupees.

KEY CONTEXT

Indian logistics companies have been grappling with higher expenses due to more competition and increased freight costs.

Analysts said Blue Dart's higher volume growth was likely fueled by the business to consumer (B2C) unit and its Surface business, which delivers items weighing 10 kilograms and above door-to-door.

 

Blue Dart did not provide a performance breakdown of its businesses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Zee Media

Zee Media Q1 results: Loss narrows to ₹8.81 crore as revenue grows

Piramal Enterprise

Piramal Enterprises Q1FY26 net profit rises 52%; CFO Goyal resigns

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 30% to ₹3,617 crore on strong revenue

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Asian Paints sees 6% profit drop in Q1, strong performance in int'l markets

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING

Q1 results today: L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC on July 29

Topics : Blue Dart Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon